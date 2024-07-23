BJP leaders hail budget for focus on all-round, inclusive development

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda, heaped praise on the budget on Tuesday, lauding its vision and focus on all-round and inclusive development.

Home Minister Shah said the Union Budget 2024-25 will fuel India's pace to emerge as a developed country by ushering in a new era of employment and opportunities.

Defence Minister Singh said the budget is unique in many ways and by clearly outlining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's nine key priorities for all-round and inclusive development, it has successfully elevated India's growth trajectory.

"This Budget will go a long way in making India a five trillion dollar economy by 2027," he said on X.

Nadda, who is also the party's national president, lauded the budget as a testament to the government's commitment to inclusive growth, sustainable development and economic resilience.

This visionary budget addresses the country's immediate needs while also establishing a robust framework for long-term prosperity by prioritising infrastructure development, technological innovation and social welfare, he said.

Shah said the budget reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "unwavering commitment" to driving economic growth by bolstering India's entrepreneurial power and ease of doing business.

He said the budget provides relief to taxpayers by simplifying the tax-assessment rules.

The budget not only exemplifies the country's newfound sense of purpose, hope and optimism under the NDA government but also fortifies it, Shah said.

"Harnessing the power of Bharat's youth, Nari Shakti and farmers, the budget fuels the nation's pace on the path of emerging as a developed nation by ushering in a new era of employment and opportunities," he wrote on X.

Singh said the budget will accelerate India's economic transformation.

"Numerous policies and programmes to support India's farmers, youth, women and other weaker sections of the society have also been announced. Sectors like infrastructure, agriculture, banking, energy, industry, R&D, MSMEs and defence have been given special care and attention," he said.

The budget will boost demand, create new opportunities for youngsters and propel the country's economy onto the global stage, Singh said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the budget is "growth-oriented" and meant to benefit "everyone, especially youngsters and women", as he hit out at opposition parties for picking holes in it.

"The Union Budget is in a way a dream budget for everyone, for all sections, especially youngsters and women.... This budget reflects the beginning of the realisation of the prime minister's Viksit Bharat dream," he told reporters in the Parliament complex.

With the announcements made in the budget regarding various projects for Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and the northeast, eastern India will emerge as the country's "economic hub", Rijiju said.

Asked about the opposition parties' criticism of the budget, he said, "If opposition parties have criticised it, it means it is a very good budget. They are disappointed and worried because it is a good budget for the country. It is a growth-oriented budget." Rijiju said the budget has provisions for "every sector".

"Relaxations have been given to the middle class, salaried class, pensioners and cancer patients. You would not have seen such a budget ever," he said.

Nadda said the budget paves the way for a more prosperous and equitable India, with forward-looking policies and strategic investments poised to accelerate growth, create jobs and enhance the quality of life for all citizens. PTI PK KR RC