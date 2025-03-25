BJP-led Delhi govt allocates funds for implementing poll promises in budget 2025-26

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The newly-formed BJP government in Delhi on Tuesday made allocations for various schemes promised in the party's "Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra" for Assembly polls last month in its budget for 2025-26.

The budget 2025-26 made an allocation of Rs 5,100 crore for providing monthly Rs 2,500 to women from poor families as the BJP promised ahead of coming to power in Delhi.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the budget in the Delhi Assembly and announced an allocation of Rs 147.64 crore for Ayushman Bharat-PM Jan Arogya Yojna.

She also announced an outlay of Rs 320 crore for setting up 400 Ayushman Arogya Mandir (health and wellness centres) as promised in the BJP manifesto.

The BJP had also promised the implementation of the PM-ABHIM scheme after coming to power in Delhi. The chief minister announced an outlay of Rs 1,666.68 crore under the scheme to strengthen critical care and diagnostic facilities.

She also announced Rs 100 crore in the budget for setting up CM Shri schools in the city.

The budget also allocated over Rs 900 crore for strengthening basic amenities like toilets and drains in slum clusters of the city as was promised by the BJP during the elections.

The BJP Sankalp Patra promised to provide permanent houses to slum dwellers under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) for which the chief minister announced an allocation of Rs 20 crore in the budget.

"The previous government in Delhi failed to provide benefits under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). We will accept this scheme so that our urban poor can get its benefits. An allocation of Rs 20 crore is proposed under this scheme," she said.

The BJP had also promised to set up Atal canteens across the city to provide nutritious food to the poor at Rs 5 per individual.

Gupta in her budget said that her government will enhance food security, improve the nutritional status of economically weaker sections and set up Atal canteens at 100 locations across the city with an outlay of Rs 100 crore. PTI VIT VIT BAL BAL