BJP MP demands conversion of Bhiwani Air Strip in Haryana as Air Cargo terminal

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) BJP MP Kiran Chaudhary on Friday urged the government to develop the Bhiwani Air Strip in Haryana as an Air Cargo terminal, which will strengthen the local economy and decongest the Delhi Airport also.

Despite being a major contributor to India's economy, the absence of air cargo infrastructure hampers industrial growth, trade and economic development of the region, Chaudhary said during special mentions.

The Biwani airstrip was constructed by former chief minister Late Bansilal during his tenure in 1968-75 is in close proximity to Delhi and also connected with an excellent road network of national highways. "Bhiwani is uniquely positioned as an ideal location for such a project due to excellent road connectivity. Multiple national highways, including NH 9, NH 148B and NH709A pass through this region linking it to Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Gujarat," she added.

This strategic positioning of Bhiwani makes it a perfect hub for logistics and cargo operations.

"Developing a cargo terminal will provide seamless trade movement, enhance industrial supply chain and facilitate exports, particularly for Haryana's thriving automotive, textile and agriculture industry," Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba of the BJP demanded to opening a new AIIMS hospital in Manipur, which will enable the poor people to access affordable and quality medical care.

The present medical infrastructure in Manipur is also inadequate in comparison with the population, compelling them to travel outside for their treatment.

"By establishing an AIIMS hospital in Manipur, quality and affordable healthcare facilities could be provided to the needy and the poor rural people of the state," he said, adding cancer is very rampant in the state and also complex diseases could be treated.

Ghanshyam Tiwari of the BJP demanded the preservation of Jaipur's historical places and monuments such as palaces, forts, temples etc. These are now in due to growing population, pollution and challenges such as encroachment and their protection has become a challenging task now.

The government, local administration and society will have to collectively work for this. If immediate steps are not taken, then it would be a loss for future generations.

BJP's Sangeeta Yadav hailed the Gram Manchitra application, which provides several planning tools that use GIS technology to help the Gram Panchayat officials develop realistic and achievable development plans.

She urged the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to extend this application to bring administrative reforms and transparency in the rural areas in the implementation of the government schemes.

M Mohamed Abdulla of the DMK requested the government to increase the frequency and convert the Puducherry Kanyakumari Weekly Express into a daily train.

Satnam Singh Sandhu of the BJP asked for the protection and restoration of Jahaz Mahal at Fatehgarh Sahib, which is a symbol of harmony between Hindus and Sikhs in Punjab.

Jahaz Mahal is the haveli of Diwan Todar Mal, who is remembered for buying a small piece of land at a very huge price for the cremation of Mata Gujri and Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the two younger sons of 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh in 1704. PTI KRH AS AS