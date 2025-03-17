BJP MP flags rise in grabbing of NRIs' properties

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu on Monday expressed concerns over increasing cases of grabbing of properties of NRIs in the country, and suggested mapping of these to check encroachment.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP member highlighted the role played by NRIs in the country's freedom struggle.

He said about 3.5 crore non-resident Indians (NRIs) are also playing a pivotal role in India's journey towards a Viksit Bharat. He said the Prime Minister terms NRIs as "National Ambassadors".

He noted that NRIs also send a huge amount of remittances to the country.

Sandhu informed the House that about 40 people of Indian origin are in the UK Parliament.

The BJP MP said people of Indian origin living abroad still have emotions attached with India and that is why they did not sell their ancestral properties.

"But many incidents have come to light where these properties are being encroached upon. People (of Indian origin) living outside India are now scared about this. They have also started selling their properties. This is a very serious issue," Sandhu said.

He stressed that it is "our duty to ensure protection" of the properties of people of Indian origin so that they have confidence in the Indian system.

These properties should be mapped properly to check encroachment, he said.

In his Zero Hour mention, Ramji Lal Suman (SP) expressed concern over foreign influence in Indian elections, citing remarks made by US President Donald Trump.

He said the US President on many occasions said USD 21 million was given to increase the number of voters in India.

"This is a very serious issue," he said.

The SP member said the finance ministry says that it has not received any money and the External Affairs Minister says the matter is being looked into.

He further said so many days have passed but the Prime Minister has not spoken a word on the issue.

"Everybody knows that Trump is a great friend of Modi ji. So he must come clear on this," Suman said.

He also wondered what Indian intelligence agencies were doing when such a huge amount of money was being pumped into the economy from outside.

The SP member suggested that the Prime Minister come into the House and make things clear. PTI NKD TRB