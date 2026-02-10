BJP MP raises issue of civic poll candidate's suicide in Telangana, leads to uproar

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) BJP member K Laxman on Tuesday raised in the Rajya Sabha the issue of his party candidate committing suicide in Telangana, a day before the municipal election, leading to noisy scenes.
Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, however, did not allow him to speak as his claim led to an uproar with both the Opposition and treasury benches trading charges against each other.
Soon after the House met for the day and after the laying of papers, Laxman sought to raise the issue, but was asked to speak later by the Chair and allow the Zero Hour submissions to be made.
As Laxman continued to say that the BJP candidate in Telangana chief minister's constituency was being "forced" to withdraw his candidature and had committed suicide a day before the election, Opposition members objected to his statement and treasury benches were on their feet.
This led to uproar in the house, with the Chairman urging both sides to maintain calm.
As some Opposition MPs were seen protesting in the aisle, the chairman asked them to take their seat and not disturb the House.
The chairman asked Laxman to take his seat and said he will be allowed to raise the issue later after Question Hour.
Raising the issue earlier, Laxman said, "This is a very important subject sir. In Telangana, municipal elections are taking place. One of our candidates, he committed suicide wiith the force of the concerned minister to withdraw from the election. That district belongs to the chief minister's constituency." "He was a tribal candidate. The poor fellow was in the fray and being forced to withdraw. Tomorrow is the election. This is most unfortunate," Laxman said.
As Opposition members and treasury benches raised uproar, the Chairman said, "Let us go by the Zero Hour. After the Question Hour, I will give you time." PTI NKD/SKC SKC ANU ANU