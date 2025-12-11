BJP MPs raise concerns over Yamuna pollution in Mathura-Vrindavan, Goa-Belgaum highway condition

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Two BJP members on Thursday raised concerns in the Rajya Sabha regarding the pollution in the Yamuna river, which affects the Mathura-Vrindavan pilgrimage circuit, and the deteriorating condition of the Goa-Belgaum National Highway.

Speaking during Zero Hour, Tejveer Singh from Uttar Pradesh acknowledged infrastructure improvements in Mathura and Vrindavan, but highlighted challenges, particularly Yamuna river pollution, faced by pilgrims and locals.

He also called for enhancing sewage treatment plant capacity, strict monitoring of pollution sources, and enhanced safety measures along the riverbanks.

Singh proposed a metro rail service connecting Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Govardhan to ease traffic congestion during major festivals like Navratri, Janmashtami, and Barsana celebrations, when devotee footfalls increase manifold.

"This will not only make the journey of crores of devotees comfortable but will also reduce traffic in the entire Vrindavan area, help in environmental protection and provide global recognition to pilgrims," he said.

He also suggested smart traffic management systems, e-shuttle bus services, multi-level parking facilities, and a special package for local youth in tourism-related activities.

Sadanand Shet Tanavde from Goa drew attention to the deplorable condition of the Goa-Belgaum National Highway, particularly the Anmod and Chorla Ghat sections.

He said these highways serve as lifelines for Goa and Karnataka, but remain narrow, prone to landslides, and frequently blocked during monsoons.

"In the recent monsoon, parts of Anmod Ghat collapsed due to heavy rains, cutting off connectivity for hours and sometimes even days. There is no alternative route for Belgaum," Tanavde said.

He pointed out that nearly 80 per cent of vegetables and fruits consumed in Goa arrive through these highways, and any disruption causes economic losses and hardship to thousands of families.

The MP urged the government to expedite repairs, strengthen the Ghat sections, and establish proper monitoring, warning systems, and rescue arrangements to prevent prolonged blockages. PTI LUX BAL BAL