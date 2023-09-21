Black Box opens new facility in Bengaluru; to create 500 jobs

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Essar Group's technology company Black Box has opened a new facility in Bengaluru where it will house 500 people, the company said on Thursday.

Spread over 50,000 square feet, the Black Box Centre of Excellence will house research and development labs, command centres, client-tailored offshore delivery centres, and dedicated discussion rooms.

"We are committed to delivering excellence in digital infrastructure solutions, and these are exciting times at Black Box as we look forward to servicing our global clients from this strategic centre," Black Box Corporation President and CEO Sanjeev Verma said.

He also serves as Executive Director of Black Box Limited.

"This Centre of Excellence will enable employees to perform their functions more efficiently and support customer excellence. As part of its global expansion plans, the company will be creating 500 additional jobs in India, thus enhancing its services for the growing needs of the customers," the statement said.

A company spokesperson said Black Box has already hired 200 employees and will be recruiting 300 more over a period of next six months.

"The new centre is expected to increase the margin of the company by around Rs 50 crore in the near term," it said.