Black Box Q2 profit rises 8.8 pc to Rs 55.6 cr

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Essar Group's IT arm Black Box on Wednesday reported an 8.8 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 55.65 crore in the September quarter, aided by higher operating efficiency and stronger margins in its core business.

The Mumbai-headquartered firm had posted a net profit of Rs 51.14 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Black Box's revenue from operations came in 5.8 per cent higher at Rs 1,584.59 crore, as compared to Rs 1,497.23 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company's profit and revenue rose 35 per cent and 14.2 per cent, respectively.

"Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 56 crore -- a growth of 17 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 9 per cent year-on-year, reflecting strong operating leverage and improved profitability in the core portfolio. As revenue growth accelerates in H2 FY26, PAT expansion is expected to outpace topline growth, driven by margin normalisation, improved revenue quality, and greater contribution from high-value opportunities," the company said in a statement.

The revenues were aided by normalising tariff conditions and by earlier project execution delays from Q1 being cleared.

"H2 FY26 is expected to outperform H1, supported by a growing order book, improving pipeline visibility, and stronger execution momentum across regions," Black Box said.

Order momentum stood strong, with the backlog at the end of Q2 FY26 at Rs 4,846 crore, up from Rs 4,523 crore at the close of Q1 FY26.

Order bookings during the quarter were at Rs 1,906 crore, increasing from Rs 1,536 crore in the preceding quarter.

"We are witnessing strong traction in high-growth areas such as data centres and overall digital infrastructure, across our operating markets, and are scaling strategically to capture these opportunities. With solid execution, deep client partnerships, and a healthy pipeline, we remain confident of meeting our FY26 goals," Sanjeev Verma, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer, Black Box, said.

Black Box has guided revenues to be in the range of Rs 6,750-7,000 crore in FY26.

Shares of Black Box settled at Rs 543.80 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, 1.12 per cent lower than the previous close. PTI ANK TRB