Black Friday sales up 27 pc, fired up by healthy foods, beauty, home categories: Unicommerce

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Black Friday sales rose 27 per cent over last year, fired up by healthy foods, beauty, personal care and home products categories, according to analysis by Indian e-commerce enablement SaaS platform Unicommerce.

The insights underscore the growing traction of the global retail shopping event in India, where the US-origin phenomenon, which traditionally marks the start of the post-Thanksgiving holiday shopping season, is rapidly gaining mainstream appeal.

This year, Black Friday fell on November 28, although the flow of deals and discounts continues all the way to 'Cyber Monday', an online-led shopping event known for digital offers.

In recent years, India has emerged as a major participant in the event, driven by its growing online retail penetration, Unicommerce said in a release.

According to orders processed by Uniware, Unicommerce's flagship platform for order, inventory and warehouse management, overall order volumes during the Black Friday week grew by around 27 per cent compared to the sale window in 2024. The rise reflects deepening preference for digital shopping channels ahead of the holiday season.

"FMCG, beauty and personal care, and home products emerged as the fastest-growing categories during Black Friday 2025, marking a strong surge in India's e-commerce sector around the global shopping event," it said.

As per its analysis, FMCG, led by the healthy foods category, witnessed the most dramatic jump (growing 83 per cent) year-on-year, followed by beauty and personal care (77 per cent) and the home category (63 per cent), reflecting consumers' growing appetite for everyday essentials, self-care items, and household upgrades during the extended sale window.

Fashion and accessories remained the dominant category with order volumes reaching over 3.4 million during the sale period this year.

"A significant trend this year was the evolution of Black Friday from a short, 2-3 day promotion to a week-long high-engagement event, driven by strong consumer demand, prompting brands and marketplaces to launch promotions earlier to enable longer product discovery and more efficient fulfilment planning," it said.

Elaborating on the trends, it said Tier I cities accounted for about 40 per cent of total volumes, and Tier II cities 23 per cent. Notably, Tier III cities delivered a 37 per cent share with over 4.3 million order items, nearly matching Tier I levels.

"This surge from smaller towns underscores the rapid expansion of digital adoption, improved logistics infrastructure, and the growing purchasing power of India's emerging online consumer base," Unicommerce said.

In fact, closely following Black Friday is Cyber Monday, an online-led shopping event known for digital-exclusive deals.

"Together, these events define the broader 'Cyber Week', increasingly shaping e-commerce strategies and promotional calendars in India," it said.