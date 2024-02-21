BlackBerry inaugurates IoT ‘Center of Excellence’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 21 (PTI) Canadian software company BlackBerry Limited on Wednesday announced the opening of the new ‘BlackBerry IoT Center of Excellence, Engineering and Innovation’ in Hyderabad.

At the opening ceremony, the BlackBerry Internet of Things (IoT) division unveiled its new facility which is designed to advance mission-critical embedded software development for IoT industries.

The facility is now fully operational, hosting software engineers and creating an Asia Pacific hub for the BlackBerry QNX global developer network, a release said here.

After Canada, the India Center of Excellence (CoE) is now the second largest for the BlackBerry IoT division globally, hosting teams of embedded software engineers across a wide range of technology positions and skill sets, including senior management, technical project management, product engineering, cloud software development, integration, and service delivery, it said.

The BlackBerry IoT CoE in Hyderabad has been established to help the business scale up operations to meet growing industry demand for its embedded software solutions and services. It would also invest in India’s skilled IoT innovators, the release said.

BlackBerry has recruited locally in the Hyderabad region and from across the country, offering new career opportunities for talented candidates that want to build the next generation of software-defined-vehicles (SDVs) and advance innovation in medical, industrial control systems and robotics, the release said.

Mattias Eriksson, President of BlackBerry IoT, said: "We are proud to open the doors to the BlackBerry IoT Center of Excellence, Engineering and Innovation in Hyderabad today, both to enhance product and service delivery for our customers and partners and create opportunities for India’s talented software engineers in an increasingly complex and software-defined era for embedded IoT development.” PTI VVK VVK ANE