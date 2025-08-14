Blackbox June quarter net profit up 28 pc at Rs 47 cr

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) IT company Blackbox has reported an increase of 28 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 47 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, despite decline in revenue, the company said on Thursday.

Blackbox had posted net profit of Rs 37 crore in the same period a year ago.

The revenue of the company declined by 3 per cent to Rs 1,387 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 1,423 crore in June 2024 quarter.

"Revenue for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year (FY) 2026 stood at Rs 1,387 crore, compared to Rs 1,423 crore in Q1 FY'25. The delay in equipment procurement by certain clients, because of the prevailing tariff environment, resulted in difference of the service execution and revenue recognition," the company said in the statement.

The order book of the company increased by 2.7 per cent to Rs 4,433 crore at the end of the reported quarter, from Rs 4,313 crore at the close of FY 2025.

"While the year began at a slower pace, we are seeing solid traction in key accounts and are actively engaged in multiple high-value opportunities.

"Supported by our differentiated capabilities, robust pipeline, and committed teams, we remain confident in delivering sustainable, long-term growth," Blackbox, Whole Time Director, Sanjeev Verma said. PTI PRS DRR