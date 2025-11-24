BlackRock exiting Rs 210 crore investment in People Tree Hospitals

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) People Tree Hospitals on Monday said it has commenced facilitating an exit for BlackRock, which invested Rs 210 crore in March this year.

The investment supported the hospital chain’s expansion and enhanced super-speciality services, marking BlackRock’s first significant healthcare investment in India.

People Tree Hospitals operates multiple branches across Bengaluru, including Tumkur Road, Dasarahalli, Banashankari, and extends its reach through outreach programmes across Karnataka.

"I started with no legacy, no network, just intent and integrity. So, when investors place trust in you, you honour it. Completing BlackRock's exit is part of that commitment," People Tree Hospitals founder Jothi Neeraja said in a statement.