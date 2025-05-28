BlackSoil supply chain finance business doubles to Rs 350 cr in FY25

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Alternative credit platform BlackSoil on Wednesday said its supply chain finance business nearly doubled its book to Rs 350 crore in 2024-25.

The company has supported 98 companies and deployed over Rs 2,470 crore in cumulative capital driven by agriculture and fintech sectors, BlackSoil said in a statement.

The company's assets under management rose by 30 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,750 crore, supported by heightened credit appetite in sectors fuelling India's consumption and infrastructure-led growth, it said.

Agri, fintech and financial institutions, and FMCG and grocery emerged as top investment sectors in FY25, it said.

Agriculture accounted 24 per cent of deployment, fintech & financial institutions 23 per cent and FMCG & grocery for 16 per cent.

"The doubling of our SCF (supply chain finance) business to Rs 350 crore and consistent performance of the overall portfolio indicate our disciplined approach and deep sector understanding," BlackSoil Managing Director Ankur Bansal said.

The group made investments in companies like Moneyview, Bluestone, Curefoods and AquaExchange while it successfully completed 37 exits, including from marquee names like TVF, Upstox, Yatra, and Airworks in 2024-25, Bansal said.