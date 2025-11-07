Blackstone entity gets CCI approval to acquire 80% stake in Aadhar Housing Finance

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday approved investment firm Blackstone's arm's proposal to acquire up to 80.15 per cent stake in Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd.

"The proposed combination involves the acquisition of up to 80.15 per cent shareholding in Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd (target/AHFL) by BCP Asia II Holdco VII Pte. Ltd (acquirer /BCP Asia) by way of a secondary acquisition and an open offer to the public shareholders of the target," the regulator said in a release.

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd is engaged in the provision of home loans/housing finance and loans against property in India. It is also registered as a corporate agent (Composite) with the Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India and distributes life and general insurance products.

CCI approves the proposed acquisition of up to 80.15 per cent shareholding of Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd by BCP Asia II Holdco VII Pte Ltd," the regulator said in a post on X.