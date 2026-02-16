Blackstone leads $600 mn investment in AI firm Neysa

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Private equity funds affiliated with Blackstone and co-investors have entered into definitive agreements to invest in Neysa, enabling a USD 1.2 billion capital raise to build what the company aims to be India’s leading AI infrastructure platform.

Blackstone and co-investors have committed equity capital of up to USD 600 million, based on which Neysa intends to secure an additional USD 600 million in debt financing, subject to documentation, the Indian AI firm said in a statement.

The funding is expected to support Neysa's planned deployment of over 20,000 GPUs in India, strengthening the country's AI infrastructure capabilities.

Founded in 2023, Neysa is a fast-growing AI acceleration cloud platform delivering mission-critical solutions to enterprises and government entities. The company designs and develops AI systems deployed and operated within India, providing purpose-built, cost-effective GPU-based infrastructure that enables enterprises and institutions to train, fine-tune and deploy AI workloads. Its customers span financial services, technology, healthcare and public services.

Without giving details of investment put in by each entity, it said other equity investors in this transaction include Teachers' Venture Growth, TVS Capital, 360 ONE Assets, and Nexus Venture Partners.

Amit Dixit, Head of Asia Private Equity at Blackstone, said: "Over the past two decades, we have been committed to building businesses that build India, and this investment brings that to life. It reinforces Blackstone's focus on backing the essential 'picks and shovels' of AI globally, including in India, a key market for Blackstone." "With our scale, deep expertise, and track record of building market-leading businesses, we believe we are well-positioned to support Neysa’s next phase of growth and the advancement of India’s AI transformation," he said.

Ganesh Mani, a Senior Managing Director in Blackstone Private Equity, said: "Digital infrastructure is one of our highest conviction investment themes globally. This investment positions Neysa to play a meaningful role in advancing AI infrastructure in India and enables businesses and public institutions to deploy AI technologies more effectively as AI adoption accelerates. We believe Neysa has the best management team in this space and look forward to partnering with Sharad and team to scale the business and support India’s innovation." Sharad Sanghi, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Neysa, said India's AI ambition requires production grade infrastructure built and operated at scale.

"Neysa is focused on delivering the execution layer of sovereign compute, and AI research enablement and adoption in alignment with the goals of IndiaAI Mission. We seek to provide performance certainty and data assurance, enabling enterprises, hyperscalers, and global AI labs to deploy and scale reliable AI infrastructure in India," he said.

With Blackstone's experience in scaling critical infrastructure, Neysa aims to help establish India as a globally relevant AI compute destination. "This investment is especially meaningful as it coincides with the AI Impact Summit, reflecting growing global engagement with India’s AI compute landscape," he added.

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager with USD 1.3 trillion in assets under management across real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds.

Blackstone affiliates are a significant global investor in the foundational tools, infrastructure, and technologies that drive AI's development and adoption. Key investments include QTS, world's largest data center platform; AirTrunk, the leading data center platform in the Asia Pacific region; CoreWeave, a specialized cloud infrastructure company; and Firmus, an Australian-based AI infrastructure platform. PTI ANZ ANU ANU