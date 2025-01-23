Blackstone partners with Telangana govt to develop Rs 4,500 cr-Data Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Blackstone, a global leader in investment and infrastructure, has announced its foray into the data centre ecosystem with the establishment of a cutting-edge 150 MW data centre facility here with an investment of Rs 4,500 crore.

A MoU to this effect was signed between the Telangana government and Blackstone Lumina (Data Centre arm of Blackstone) along with JCK Infra, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, a government release said.

Designed to cater to hyperscale clients, the facility will support AI-driven applications, cloud services, and large-scale data processing, fostering innovation in the global digital ecosystem, it said.

Blackstone Lumina (Data Centre arm of Blackstone) + JCK Group will collaborate with one of the world’s leading cloud infrastructure providers, bringing significant foreign investment to the state and positioning Telangana as a preferred destination for global enterprises, the release added.