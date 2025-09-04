Blackstone Real Estate elevates Tuhin Parikh, Asheesh Mohta

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Global investment firm Blackstone has elevated Tuhin Parikh as Vice Chairman of Real Estate Asia and Executive Chairman of Real Estate India.

In a statement on Thursday, Blackstone Real Estate said that Parikh will transition to the newly created role of Vice Chairman of Real Estate Asia and Executive Chairman of Real Estate India.

Asheesh Mohta will now be Head of Real Estate India after serving as Head of Real Estate Acquisitions India.

This is part of broader changes to its APAC Real Estate business.

Blackstone is one of the largest investors in India with over USD 50 billion of assets under management since inception, and out of that, USD 20 billion is in real estate. Blackstone has become one of the most significant foreign real estate investors in India across all asset categories.

It owns a large portfolio of office spaces, shopping malls (Nexus Select Trust), logistics & warehousing (Horizon Industrial Parks), hotels under Ventive Hospitality, data centres under the Lumina CloudInfra platform and other residential assets across India. PTI MJH MJH DR DR