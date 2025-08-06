BLive EZY enters Chennai market, to deploy 5,000 EVs in 3 years

Tamil Nadu, Aug 6 (PTI) E-mobility platform provider BLive EZY forayed into the Chennai market and aims to deploy 5,000 electric vehicles over the next three years, driven by a sharp rise in e-commerce deliveries in the city.

The company, which offers end-to-end solutions—including procurement, deployment, maintenance, insurance, and trained riders—positions itself as one of the most comprehensive EV mobility platforms in the country.

BLive EZY's entry into Chennai follows a successful run in Bengaluru, where over 3,000 electric vehicles have been deployed.

"This marks a strategic push to accelerate green deliveries and promote sustainable livelihoods in Chennai," BLive EZY CEO and Co-Founder Sandeep Mukherjee said in a company statement on Wednesday.

"We are excited to bring BLive EZY to Chennai—a city with the energy and vision to lead India’s shift towards sustainable mobility," he added.

"With this launch, we are also opening up a franchise opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to build future-ready, purpose-driven businesses. Our model empowers partners to not only earn consistent returns but also contribute to building a cleaner, greener logistics ecosystem," Mukherjee said.

He added that the company has partnered with leading firms, including TVS Motor and Ola, to ensure a reliable and diverse fleet. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK KH