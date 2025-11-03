BLive EZY starts operations in Kolkata, to deploy 5000 EVs

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) E-mobility platform BLive EZY has started operations in Kolkata and plans to deploy 5000 electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the next three years, the company said in a statement.

The company operates on a franchise model which allows entrepreneurs or individuals to own a fleet of EVs to deploy them with e-commerce and quick commerce platforms like Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit and Swiggy.

According to the company, at an investment of Rs 25 lakh, franchisees can own a fleet of two-wheeler and three-wheeler EVs and earn monthly rentals by deploying the fleet to e-commerce and quick commerce platforms.

BLive will manage end-to-end operations, including deployment, maintenance and rider management, the statement said.

According to the company, Kolkata is one of the fastest growing e-commerce markets in the country, but EV penetration for deliveries remains low at two per cent.

BLive EZY has operations in Bangalore, Chennai and Goa with over 3000 EVs deployed with more than 50 active franchisees.

The company is expanding its operations in Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi, which constitute 70 per cent of the e-commerce and quick commerce market.

BLive EZY has partnered with EV companies like TVS, Ampere and Kinetic for sourcing. PTI dc NN