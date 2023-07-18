BLS E-Services integrates UMANG into its digital platform

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) BLS E-Services Ltd on Tuesday said it has integrated UMANG into its platform, a move that will help the firm to offer more than 500 e-governance services.

Advertisment

The company is a subsidiary of BLS International Service, which provides visa and consular services.

The collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) aims to ensure wider accessibility of the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) services for citizens, facilitated through agents or human-assisted platforms, BLS International said in a release.

UMANG is a digital platform launched by the Centre that offers a convenient and secure way for citizens to access a range of government services and information.

Advertisment

BLS E-Services platform will provide a channel for citizens across India and overseas where they can avail major state and central e-governance services in multiple regional languages, the release said.

Currently, UMANG has over 1 lakh global and 5.38 crore national users.

With the integration of BLS E-Services and NeGD, the firm anticipates a significant increase in the number of users.

"This integration exemplifies our unwavering commitment to deliver accessible and user-friendly e-governance services to citizens across India and abroad. We envision a future where our platform becomes the epitome of excellence in digital governance," BLS E-Services Chairman Shikhar Aggarwal said. PTI NKD TRB RAM