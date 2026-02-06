BLS E-Services PAT up 8.7 pc to Rs 15.2 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) BLS E-Services on Friday reported a profit after tax of Rs 15.2 crore during the third quarter ending December 2025, an increase of 8.7 per cent from Rs 14 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income for the October-December stood at Rs 286.7 crores, up 115.5 per cent, supported by strong business performance and the consolidation of Aadifidelis Solutions, BLS E-Services said.

Its profit after tax rose to Rs 51 crore in April-December period as compared to Rs 41.5 crore in the year-ago period.

"BLS E-Services reported a remarkable performance during Q3 and 9M FY26, as total income grew by 115.5 per cent YoY in Q3FY26 and 171.5 per cent YoY in 9MFY26, backed by a strong growth across its core businesses and increasing scale of its assisted digital and citizen service offerings," said Shikhar Aggarwal, Chairman, BLS E-Services.

The company said its asset-light and scalable operating model remained a key enabler of growth, supported by a wide and growing network of over 1.51 lakh touchpoints in the third quarter of the current fiscal, which has grown from 1,36,700 in the year-ago period.

BLS E-Services, a subsidiary of BLS International, provides a diverse range of services including Business Correspondent (BC/ Rural Banking Outlets) and E-Governance Services. PTI NKD MR