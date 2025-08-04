BLS E-Services Q1 net profit surges 38.7% to Rs 17.5 cr

New Delhi: BLS E-Services on Monday reported a 38.7 per cent increase in its profit after tax to Rs 17.5 crore during the quarter ending June 2025.

Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 12.6 crore during the April-June quarter of 2024-25.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal, BLS E-Services said, its consolidated total income more than doubled to Rs 251.2 crore against Rs 82.3 crore in the year-ago period.

This significant growth was primarily driven by the expanded scale of the business correspondent segment and the strategic acquisition of Aadifidelis Solutions, it said in a stock exchange filing.

"Our focus on operational discipline and value-led service delivery also led to an EBITDA growth of 33.5 per cent, while our PAT increased by 38.7 per cent year-on-year, reaffirming the scalability and strength of our platform," BLS E-Services Chairman Shikhar Aggarwal said.

At the end of the quarter, the company's network comprised over 1,44,000 touchpoints and 45,000+ Customer Service Points (CSPs) within the business correspondent segment.

"The business witnessed gross transaction value of over Rs 26,200 crore during the quarter, which includes loan distribution of approximately Rs 7,200 crore," the company said.

It further said the company expanded its partnerships by signing up with Bajaj Finserv for EMI Cards and rolling out new loan types with HDFC Bank, enhancing financial accessibility for customers.

BLS E-Services, a subsidiary of BLS International, offers a diverse range of services that encompass Business Correspondent (BC/ Rural Banking Outlets) services, Assisted E-services, and E-Governance Services.