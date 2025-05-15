BLS E-Services Q4 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 17 cr

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) Digital services provider BLS E-Services has reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 17.3 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025, a growth of 58.7 per cent year-on-year.

The profit after tax (PAT) was Rs 10.9 crore during the January-March period of 2023-24.

Total income in the quarter nearly tripled to Rs 245.2 crore from Rs 78.7 crore a year ago, the company said in a statement.

The growth in income was driven by higher transaction volume and value in BC business and also due to consolidation of Aadifidelis, acquired in November 2024, it said. EBITDA stood at Rs 25.4 crore compared to Rs 16 crore in Q4FY24.

PAT for 2024-25 rose to Rs 58.8 crore from Rs 33.5 crore in the previous year.

"FY25 marked our highest-ever financial performance, as we surpassed Rs 500 crore milestone in total income during the year, which was reported at Rs 545 crore, a notable YoY growth of 76 per cent...We foresee a significant opportunity with the government increasingly outsourcing G2C services to third parties, amidst the growing need for scalability, cost-efficiency and last-mile connectivity.," said Shikhar Aggarwal, Chairman, BLS E-Services.

During 2024-25, BLS E facilitated approximately 14 crore transactions translating into a gross transaction value of over Rs 87,000 crore, as compared to 13.4 crore transactions with a gross transaction value of over Rs 72,000 crore in FY24.

During the fourth quarter, the company established partnerships with Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, SBI (for Home Loan Counsellor services), MeraDoc (for Healthcare services), SBI General Insurance, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, and Bajaj Finserv (for EMI Card distribution).

BLS E-Services, a subsidiary of BLS International, offers a diverse range of services that encompass Business Correspondent (BC/Rural Banking Outlets) services, Assisted E-services, and E-Governance Services.