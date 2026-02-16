BLS E-Services to acquire Atyati Technologies

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) BLS E-Services on Monday said it will acquire a 100 per cent stake in Atyati Technologies for Rs 154 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the acquisition would be an all-cash deal and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2026.

The acquisition is expected to further strengthen BLS E-Services' banking relationships with key public sector banks and several private sector banks, it said.

The deal is "based on the equity value of Rs 154 crore of Atyati".

"By merging Atyati's extensive network of over 25,900 CSPs (Customer Service Points) with our own, we are creating a powerful combined footprint exceeding 70,000 touchpoints, unlocking unparalleled scale, cost efficiencies through shared infrastructure, and new high-margin avenues in digital lending," said Shikhar Aggarwal, Chairman of BLS E-Services.

BLS E-Services is a digital service provider to governments and financial institutions.

Bengaluru-headquartered Atyati Technologies specialises in providing technology platforms for financial inclusion, focusing on rural banking, last-mile agent banking, and doorstep banking services. PTI NKD NKD BAL BAL