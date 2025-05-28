BLS gets mandate for beneficiary verification for AB-PMJAY in Delhi

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) BLS International on Wednesday announced that it has received a mandate from the state health agency to provide beneficiary verification services for the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in Delhi.
The initiative, launched in collaboration with the National Health Authority (NHA), aims to distribute AB-PMJAY cards to 6.54 lakh families across the state.
As part of this mandate, BLS said it will operate in accordance with NHA guidelines and the directives of the state government to address the pendency of AB PMJAY cards.
"We have been working with other state governments, like in Odisha along with the NHA, we are distributing AB-PMJAY-GJAY cards to 3.5 crore beneficiaries across the state," said Shikhar Aggarwal, JMD of BLS International and Chairman of BLS E-Services.
The Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana will provide Rs 5 lakh free health cover to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above in Delhi, benefiting over 6 lakh senior citizens from approximately 4.5 lakh families.
Additionally, the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme will benefit around 30 lakh people from over 6.54 lakh families, resulting in a total of approximately 36 lakh people in Delhi receiving benefits from both schemes.
Founded in 2005, BLS International Services works in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services. PTI NKD DRR