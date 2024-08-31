BLS International acquires 51 pc stake in SLW Media

Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) Visa processing and consular services provider BLS International on Saturday said it has acquired a 51 per cent stake in sports management company SLW Media for a value of Rs 80.24 lakh.

The company has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire a 51 per cent stake in SLW Media for a value of Rs 80.24 lakh, SLW Media said in a statement.

The acquisition aligns perfectly with BLS International's extensive global presence, allowing for seamless integration of golf events with its visa and travel services across more than 66 countries, it said.

SLW Media is a prominent sports management company with over two decades of experience in the golf industry.

"With this acquisition we are driving a transformative leap in our brand equity. This partnership acts as a powerful vehicle to elevate our global presence and position us strategically on the world stage. Our unified approach underscores our dedication to innovation and excellence, setting a new benchmark for success in international markets," BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal added. PTI SM HVA