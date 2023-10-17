BLS International bags visa outsourcing contract for Slovakia

New Delhi: BLS International Services has signed a global visa outsourcing contract for Slovakia in 18 countries.

According to industry data, 2.64 million tourists visited Slovakia in 2021, and the number is expected to increase in line with travel trends.

With this new contract, BLS International will be entrusted with the responsibility of not only offering tourist visa services and business visa services but also national visa services, all with the aim of facilitating seamless travel and immigration procedures, the company said in a release.

New Delhi-headquartered BLS International is into visa and consular services.

"Aligned with the core Schengen principles, we are eager to enhance the visa application experience for all, setting new industry benchmarks through innovation and customer-centric solutions," Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International Services, said.

The company works with over 46 client governments, including diplomatic missions, embassies and consulates, and has a network of more than 50,000 centres globally, the release said.

Shares of BLS ended at Rs 255.20 apiece on BSE, down 2.32 per cent from the previous close.