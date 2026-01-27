BLS International bags visa outsourcing contract from Republic of Cyprus, Southeast Asian nations

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) BLS International Services on Tuesday said it has signed a contract with the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus to provide visa outsourcing and application support services in China, Mongolia, Cambodia and Laos.

The contract will commence on February 1, 2026, and will also offer applicants a range of additional services, including documentation support, courier services, SMS notifications, photography, form-filling assistance and premium appointment services.

"Our partnership with the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in China, Cambodia, Laos and Mongolia reflects the continued confidence that governments and diplomatic missions place in BLS International's compliant, technology-led solutions. Our focus remains on delivering secure, efficient, and transparent visa services while ensuring the highest standards of data protection, regulatory compliance, and customer care," BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal added. PTI SM DR DR