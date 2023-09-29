BLS International inks contract with Hungary to provide visa outsourcing services in Uzbekistan, Oman, Qatar

Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) Visa service provider BLS International Services on Friday said it has signed a contract with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary to provide visa outsourcing services in Uzbekistan, Oman and Qatar.

Under this partnership, BLS International will manage Hungary's visa processing operations and optimize efficiency of the overall experience for applicants, the company said in a statement.

* * * * * Mines ministry, PSUs observe Swachhata Pakhwada * The mines ministry on Friday said it along with its public sector firms has observed Swachhata Pakhwada, a fortnight full of activities.

The Swachhata Pakhwada was observed from September 15-30, the mines ministry said in a statement.

During the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, the mines ministry along with its attached and sub-ordinate offices observed 176 SHS activities across 15 states which led to engagement of 7197 people and utilisation of 40868 man hours.

* * * * * Coal PSUs identifies over 100 sites for cleanliness activities on Oct 1 * Under 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign over 100 sites have been identified by all coal PSUs and their field offices, where cleanliness activities will take place on October 1.

This extensive nationwide endeavour will span across seven coal-bearing states, with the coal ministry maintaining continuous monitoring to ensure effective implementation.

The coal ministry said in a statement that it encourages citizens to actively engage in the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, thereby demonstrating our collective commitment to a cleaner environment.PTI SID MR