BLS International inks pact with Embassy of Portugal for visa outsourcing services in Morocco

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) BLS International Services on Thursday announced the signing of a contract with the Embassy of Portugal in Morocco for visa outsourcing services in Rabat and Casablanca, with an expansion plan to open a few more centres in the coming months.

"Over the last few years, we have been actively collaborating with the Portuguese government, this is our second major win, following our initial contract with Portugal in Russia. This exclusive agreement marks a milestone in enhancing the visa application process for travellers to Portugal from Morocco," BLS International said in a statement.

Under the terms of this agreement, BLS International will undertake several critical services at their Visa Application Centre (VAC) locations, including the acceptance of visa applications along with passports, visa fees, and supporting documents.

*** Gensol Engineering appoints Rajesh Jain as independent director * Gensol Engineering on Thursday announced the appointment of Rajesh Jain as an Independent Director on the board of the company.

He has vast experience in the field of Indian and International Auditing, Mergers & Acquisition Advisory, Corporate Governance, IPOs, Accounting Advisory, Mentoring Entrepreneurs and helping companies scale up, the company said in a statement.

The company is a part of the Gensol group of companies which offers EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) services for the development of solar power plants.