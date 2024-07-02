BLS International inks pact with Poland embassy for visa outsourcing services in Philippines

Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) Visa processing and consular services provider BLS International on Tuesday announced the signing of a contract with the Embassy of Poland in the Philippines to provide comprehensive visa outsourcing services.

This agreement marks a milestone in enhancing the visa application process for travellers to Poland from the Philippines, BLS International said in a statement.

The service includes handling both Schengen and National visa applications, which can be submitted for Polish Schengen and national visas at two visa centres located in Manila and Cebu.

"This contract enables us to deliver our advanced visa services in the Philippines, reinforcing our dedication to simplifying international travel," BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said. PTI SM MR