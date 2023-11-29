BLS International opens new visa application centre in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Visa and consular services provider BLS International on Wednesday opened a new visa application centre here with a capacity to accommodate up to 1,000 applicants in a day.

The newly inaugurated visa application centre is located at Dr Gopaldas Bhawan, Barakhamba road in the national capital.

"We announce the inauguration of our enhanced facility in Delhi - a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled services to our valued clientele," Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director at BLS International, said.

Ambassador of Spain José María Ridao Domínguez inaugurated the centre spanning 7,000 square feet, with biometric enrolment and document verification systems.

"We are a visa-friendly country for various reasons, such as trade and tourism, and beyond this, we fully aim to provide positive hospitality to all people in any part of the world.

"...we have received a green flag from the Indian government to open a new consulate in India soon which will be in Bangalore, and at the same time, India will open its consulate in Spain," the Ambassador of Spain said.

BLS said the new office boasts a significantly larger space to comfortably accommodate up to 1,000 applicants daily.

The expanded facilities aim to reduce waiting time and focus on capacity building to handle increased demand, ensuring timely processing of visa applications, it added.

BLS International is the only listed company in this domain with operations in 66 countries.

Besides Delhi, BLS has offices in Chennai, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

Amongst several others, BLS processes visa applications for Spain, Italy, Portugal, Germany, Thailand, Hungary, Morocco, India, Vietnam, Malaysia and Slovakia.

Shares of BLS settled 0.44 per cent lower at Rs 260.30 apiece on the BSE. PTI NKD SHW