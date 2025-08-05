BLS International Q1 consolidated net profit up 49.83% at Rs 180.97 crore

Mumbai: BLS International Services on Tuesday reported a 49.83 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 180.97 crore during the June quarter, compared to a year ago.
The company's net profit stood at Rs 120.78 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2024-25, BLS International Services said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations grew by 44.22 per cent to Rs 710.56 crore compared to Rs 492.66 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, led by the existing business as well as due to the consolidation of acquired businesses such as iDATA, Citizenship Invest and Aadifidelis Solutions during FY25.
"Our robust performance in the first quarter of FY26 reflects the strength of our diversified business model, supported by continued momentum across key markets and services.
"With revenue increasing by 44 per cent year-on-year and EBITDA by 53 per cent year-on-year, we have yet again delivered the highest-ever quarterly financials while maintaining a sharp focus on operational efficiencies and margin expansion," BLS International Services Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said.
This performance underscores the strength of the company's asset-light model, disciplined execution, and expanding global footprint, he said.
"Our endeavour is to continue to focus on our strategic priorities - focusing on technology-led global expansion to deliver sustainable value for all stakeholders," Aggarwal added.
Shares of the company settled 4.29 per cent higher at Rs 400.25 apiece on the BSE.