BLS International Q3 consolidated PAT up 33.1 pc at Rs 170.22 crore

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) BLS International Services on Friday reported a 33.1 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 170.22 crore during the quarter ending December 31, compared to the same period of the previous financial year.
The company's PAT stood at Rs 127.90 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, BLS International Services said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations of the company increased by 43.6 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 736 crores compared to Rs 512.84 crores in the same period of the previous year.
"The company has concluded the 9MFY26 period with a consistent performance, as it almost achieved the full-year FY25 performance on both the topline and bottom-line. This performance was driven by multiple contract wins across major geographies, diversification of service portfolio, and consolidation of acquired businesses over the last few quarters," BLS International Services Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said.
Further, he said the third quarter of FY26 was a strong quarter for the company, as revenue expanded by 43.6 per cent YoY supported by healthy momentum across both the Visa and Consular Services and Digital Services segments.
Visa and Consular services business revenue recorded a 19.6 per cent YoY in revenue, driven by 17.7 per cent growth in the number of applications processed, while the digital services business continued to witness strong traction, as revenue grew 109.3 per cent YoY, primarily on account of the consolidation of Aadifidelis Solutions.
"With its growing global operations, greater adoption of the self-managed model across various centres, and better insight into future contract opportunities, we believe BLS International is well-positioned for the upcoming opportunities in visa, consular, and citizen-centric services," Aggarwal added.
