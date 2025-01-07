BLS International secures document processing contract with UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) BLS International, a tech-enabled service partner for governments and citizens, on Tuesday said it has bagged a document processing contract with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

BLS International has been awarded the contract for document processing and delivery services for the attestation of documents for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UAE, in Mumbai, India and Russia.

This partnership includes managing document attestation services for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ensuring secure, efficient, and timely processing of documents for UAE-bound individuals, BLS International said in a statement.

"We are honoured to have been selected for this prestigious contract with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This recognition further strengthens our position as a trusted partner for governmental institutions globally.

"We are committed to providing efficient and seamless services, and we look forward to working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to uphold the highest standards of document processing and delivery," BLS International JMD Shikhar Aggarwal said. PTI SM DRR