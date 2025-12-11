BLS International secures renewal of attestation, apostille services contract with MEA

Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) BLS International Services on Thursday said it has secured the renewal of its contract for attestation and apostille services with the External Affairs Ministry.

The renewed contract covers its existing service operations across Delhi, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Panaji, Kochi, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, Patna and Puducherry, BLS International said in a statement.

Under this agreement, BLS International will provide MEA attestation and apostille services for educational, non-educational, and commercial documents across various centres in India.

Attestation and apostille services help validate and authenticate official Indian documents so that they are legally recognised abroad and are important for those Indians seeking overseas employment.

"We are honoured to work with the Ministry of External Affairs in India to deliver unparalleled Attestation and Apostille services across the country.

"This contract renewal is a testimony to our consistent service delivery and continued commitment to supporting digital services and public-sector needs," BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said.