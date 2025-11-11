BLS International Services Q2 PAT up 27 pc to Rs 185.7 cr

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) BLS International Services on Tuesday reported a 27.4 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 185.7 crore in the September quarter.

The company's PAT stood at Rs 145.7 crore in the year-ago period, BLS International Services said in a statement.

Revenue from operations of the company went up 48.8 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 736.6 crore compared to Rs 495 crore in the same period of the previous year.

"The second quarter was a period of meaningful progress for BLS International, marked by strategic wins, expanding partnerships, and continued growth across our core businesses," BLS International Services Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said.

During the quarter, he said, the company's revenue from operations grew driven by sustained momentum across our visa and consular services and digital services verticals.

Shares of the company closed 2.37 per cent down at Rs 308.75 on the BSE on Tuesday. PTI SM TRB