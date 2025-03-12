BLS International surpasses pre-pandemic volume in 9MFY25

Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) BLS International on Wednesday said it has surpassed its pre-pandemic visa application volume in the first nine months of 2024-25.

"This milestone reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence, our ability to anticipate and adapt to global shifts, and the deep trust placed in us by the governments and travellers.

"As we scale new heights, our commitment remains unwavering to provide secure, seamless, and technology-driven services that redefine global mobility and set new industry benchmarks," BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said in a statement.

During the 9MFY25, BLS International has processed 27.69 lakh visa applications, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. PTI SM SHW