BLS International wins global contract from Slovak Republic to operate visa centres

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) BLS International Services Limited on Tuesday said it has won a five-year contract by the Slovak Republic to establish and operate visa application centres in over 80 countries.

Under the terms of the agreement, BLS International will be responsible for establishing and managing Visa Application Centres (VACs) across South America, North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and other regions.

BLS International has a presence in over 70 countries in the consular outsourcing industry. PTI RSN HVA