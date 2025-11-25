BLS International wins visa outsourcing contract from Embassy of Cyprus in Russia

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) BLS International Services on Tuesday said it has signed a contract with the Embassy of Cyprus in Russia to provide comprehensive visa outsourcing services.

Under this agreement, BLS International will oversee Cyprus visa application operations in Russia, establishing centres across nine major cities and offering streamlined, secure, and customer-friendly visa services, the company said in a statement.

"This collaboration with the Embassy of Cyprus in Russia is a meaningful milestone that reflects the trust placed in us to deliver services with integrity and global standards. Through this collaboration, we aim to ensure that travellers to Cyprus benefit from a seamless, clear, and efficient experience as we continue to drive innovation in international mobility," BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said.

With a presence in over 70 countries, BLS International has secured key contracts from India in China, Cyprus in Kazakhstan and Slovakia in 80 countries in FY26, which has strengthened its footprint across Asia and Europe, the company added.