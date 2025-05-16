BLS International's Q4 PAT rises 69.9% to Rs 145.2 cr

New Delhi: Driven by a surge in travel activities, visa and consular service major, BLS International Services on Friday reported a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 145.2 crore for the quarter ended March, marking an increase of 69.9 per cent from Rs 85.5 crore a year-ago period.

During the quarter under review, its sales rose 54.74 per cent to Rs 692.8 crore, as against Rs 447.71 crore during the corresponding period last year.

For the full financial year ended on March 31, 2025, its PAT rose 65.7 per cent to Rs 539.6 crore as against Rs 325.6 crore during the previous fiscal year ended on March 31, 2024.

For the full financial year, 2024-25, the company's sales grew 30.8 per cent to Rs 2,193.30 crore as against Rs 1,676.81 crore during the previous fiscal.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International Services Ltd, said, "This performance was fuelled by a strong performance in both Visa & Consular and Digital businesses. EBITDA of Rs 629.3 crore, grew by 82.1 per cent, while margins expanded significantly by 808 bps to 28.7 per cent in FY25." Further, he said, during the year, the company undertook several initiatives in both businesses.

"All these initiatives were focussed at strengthening our core business and expanding into untapped markets to drive future growth and reflect our commitment to long-term value creation for our stakeholders," Aggarwal added.