BLS Int'l bags visa outsourcing contract from Cyprus High Commission in South Africa

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) BLS International on Tuesday said it has bagged a visa outsourcing contract from the High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus in South Africa.

Under the terms of this agreement, the company will oversee Cyprus visa application operations in South Africa and 10 neighbouring countries under its jurisdiction, BLS International said in a statement.

The ten countries are Lesotho, Eswatini, Mauritius, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, Madagascar, Malawi, and Mozambique, it added.

"This partnership reinforces the growing trust that diplomatic missions place in our technology-driven solutions," BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said.

**** *Tamilnad Mercantile Bank partners with fintech firm Techfini Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) on Tuesday said it has partnered with fintech firm 'Techfini' to strengthen its UPI acquiring and issuing capabilities.

The fintech company will serve as a Technology Service Provider (TSP) to the old private sector lender, as per a statement.

**** *General Insurance Council appoints S Prakash as chief executive The General Insurance Council on Tuesday appointed S Prakash as the chief executive of its health insurance ecosystem and strategic partnerships.

The dedicated role has been created to strengthen the country's health insurance ecosystem, and he will work with insurers, hospitals, regulators and other stakeholders, according to a statement. PTI RKL AA BAL BAL