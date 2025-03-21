BLS launches doorstep Aadhaar enrolment service in Punjab

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) BLS International Services on Friday said it has received a mandate from the Department of Food and Civil Supplies, Punjab for Aadhaar enrolment and update services in the state.

This initiative is designed to assist children, individuals with disabilities, bedridden patients, senior citizens, and other vulnerable groups who face challenges in visiting Aadhaar enrolment centres, a release said.

BLS International Services Limited is the parent company of BLS E-Services.

BLS E-Services officials will visit homes of people who are unable to visit the centre, set up mobile enrolment stations, and guide them through the necessary procedures. Residents are required to submit a duly filled Aadhaar Enrolment or Update Form along with original supporting documents, which are verified and returned immediately, the release said.

"Through this doorstep Aadhaar enrolment service, we aim to empower vulnerable communities - such as the elderly, bedridden individuals, and those with disabilities - to actively participate in India's digital transformation," Shikhar Agarwal, Chairman of BLS E-Services and Joint Managing Director of BLS International, said.

As Aadhaar enrolments are projected to exceed 1.3 billion by 2025, the initiative is a critical step in ensuring that vulnerable populations can access vital government services without barriers, fostering a more inclusive and digitally empowered society, the release added.

BLS E-Services provides a range of services that encompass business correspondent (BC/rural banking outlets) services, assisted E-services, and e-Governance services.