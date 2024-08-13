*Blue Dart expands direct reach to over 300 pin codes Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) Logistics operator Blue Dart on Tuesday said it has expanded its direct reach to over 300 pin codes, which represents a significant increase in the company's direct coverage capabilities.

By leveraging Blue Dart's connectivity to these additional pin codes, businesses can enhance their supply efficiency through faster, safer, and more cost-effective movements, the company said.

Besides, the customers will also benefit from improved transit times, reliability, and access to a broader network.

"By expanding our direct reach to more pin codes, we enhance accessibility and empower SMEs and MSMEs to connect and expand their business to both domestic and international markets," said Balfour Manuel, Managing Director at Blue Dart.

Blue Dart offers an extensive service network covering over 56,000 locations nationwide.

***** *IHCL inks pact for greenfield resort in Rajasthan Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a 200-key greenfield resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, under its Gateway brand.

"The re-imagined Gateway brand offers a contemporary and refreshing hospitality experience tailored for the modern traveller. Sawai Madhopur's resort aligns with Gateway's brand strategy of providing an authentic reflection of a city. We are delighted to partner with the Jalan Group for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President, Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 30 hotels in Rajasthan, including nine under development.

**** *IND Renewable Energy net loss widens to Rs 5.31 cr IND Renewable Energy on Tuesday saw its standalone net loss widening to Rs 5.31 crore in the April-June quarter from Rs 1.16 crore in the same period of FY24.

Its expenses increased to Rs 5.09 crore from Rs 1.16 crore a year ago. PTI ABI IAS SM SGC BAL BAL