Blue Dart, India Post ink pact to provide parcel locker service at post offices

New Delhi: Express logistics provider Blue Dart on Monday said it has set up digital parcel locker service at post offices under a partnership with India Post.

This service allows consignees to retrieve their shipments from digital parcel lockers at post offices, doing away with the need for personal receipts or signing for a package, Blue Dart said in a statement.

"Blue Dart and India Post forge strategic partnership for enhanced services. Under the collaboration, Blue Dart has introduced automated digital parcel lockers at selected post offices, offering customers an additional delivery method," the statement said.

These parcel lockers keep their contents secure and are easily accessible. When the recipient needs to retrieve a package from the locker, they can simply enter the assigned code and open the locker, the company said.

Additionally, the deliveries can be collected at any time, and only authorised personnel can access the packages.

Blue Dart Managing Director Balfour Manuel said this transformative partnership underscores unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service, providing customers the option to collect packages at their convenience.

This initiative demonstrates the company's commitment to revolutionise hyper-connected city logistics, enhancing last-mile delivery efficiency while ensuring a reliable and secure experience for our customers in an increasingly digital and on-demand world.

Blue Dart Express Ltd is South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation and distribution company, offering delivery of consignments to over 56,000 locations in India.