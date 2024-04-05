Blue Dart offers 20-hour delivery service to GIFT City from key metros

Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) Blue Dart on Friday announced the setting up of a facility in GIFT City in Ahemedabad, offering 20-hour delivery service to the global financial hub in Gujarat from key metropolitan cities in the country.

The facility, tailored to meet evolving customer demands and align with India's growth trajectory, will be equipped with modern infrastructure and provided with express connectivity through Blue Dart's fleet of eight Boeing freighters from all major metropolitan areas, the company said in a statement.

Blue Dart's network spans over 55,600 locations and 2,253 facilities pan-India and has a fleet of over 12,000 on-ground vehicles.

* * * * Agoda inks MoU with Goa Tourism Digital travel platform Agoda on Friday said it has inked an agreement with Goa Tourism.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Agoda is poised to unveil the state's diverse holiday offerings and attractions to its global network of travellers, the company said in a statement.

"Our partnership with Agoda underscores our dedication to embracing digital advancements in the tourism sector, allowing us to showcase Goa's beauty to a global audience and cater to the evolving preferences of modern travellers," Goa Tourism Director and Managing Director Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) Suneel Anchipaka said. PTI IAS SM DR