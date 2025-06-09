Blue Energy Motors delivers 8 LNG-powered trucks to Inland World Logistics

Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Truck maker Blue Energy Motors on Monday said it has delivered eight LNG-powered heavy-duty trucks to Inland World Logistics, marking the logistics giant's first step into sustainable transportation.

These trucks were handed over to the company at a ceremony held at the Chakan manufacturing plant in Pune last week, Blue Energy said.

With zero compromise on payload or power, these LNG trucks offer 30 per cent lower carbon emissions and drastically reduced operating costs, making them a game-changer for fleets seeking ESG-aligned efficiency, it said.

The company also said it has over 800 such trucks operating in the fleet of CONCOR, Greenline and other logistics operators. PTI IAS TRB