Blue Energy Motors partners with HPCL for battery-swapping stations

Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) LNG and electric truck manufacturer Blue Energy Motors (BEM) on Friday said it has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to jointly set up battery-swapping stations at the latter's fuel retail outlets across select markets.

One of the country's largest state-owned oil and gas corporations, HPCL operates over 24,400 retail outlets nationwide besides over 5,400 electric vehicle Charging Stations under HP e-Charge brand.

Under the agreement, the Pune-based truck manufacturer will leverage HPCL's fuel station network to establish battery-swapping infrastructure for electric heavy-duty commercial vehicles, creating convenient and accessible energy touch points for fleet operations, Blue Energy Motors said.

Battery swapping enables energy replenishment in less than five minutes, significantly reducing idle time compared to conventional charging.

For fleet operators, this translates into higher vehicle utilisation, improved productivity, and more predictable operations, the company said.

A growing network of swap stations also helps eliminate range anxiety, allowing electric heavy-duty trucks to operate across longer routes and multiple shifts with confidence, it stated.

By integrating battery swapping infrastructure within existing energy retail networks, the collaboration focuses on making electric mobility practical and scalable for India's freight and logistics sector, it stated.

The collaboration aims to support the operational needs of commercial EV fleets by reducing charging time and vehicle downtime, accelerating the adoption of electric mobility, and strengthening the long-term development of BEM and HP e-Charge brands in India, Blue Energy Motors said.

A pioneer in alternative fuel heavy-duty trucks in India, Blue Energy Motors is focused on enabling low-emission and zero-emission freight solutions. It launched India's first electric freight corridor between Mumbai and Pune.

The agreement holds strategic significance as India accelerates its transition toward green transportation. HPCL's existing retail outlet footprint provides a strong platform for accelerated deployment of battery swapping infrastructure and seamless expansion across key freight markets, Blue Energy Motors said.