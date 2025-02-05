Blue Energy Motors secures CONCOR tender for 50 LNG trucks

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) LNG-powered truck manufacturer Blue Energy Motors on Wednesday said it has secured the second tender from Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) for 50 LNG trucks, which are to be delivered to the state-run logistics operator, starting next month.

This new order builds on the successful deployment of the company's more than 125 LNG trucks for CONCOR, it said.

With the latest addition, the total fleet will expand to more than 175 LNG trucks.

"This expansion further strengthens our leadership in LNG trucking and reinforces our commitment to decarbonising India's freight transportation sector," Blue Energy Motors CEO Anirudh Bhuwalka. PTI IAS TRB