Blue Jet Healthcare to invest Rs 2,300 cr in mega pharma facility in Andhra

Visakhapatnam, Feb 27 (PTI) Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd will break ground on Saturday on a Rs 2,300-crore greenfield pharmaceutical manufacturing facility at Rambilli Industrial Park in Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh, marking a major expansion of India's specialty pharma and CDMO capabilities.

Spread across 102 acres, the facility will produce contrast media intermediates, high-intensity sweeteners, and multipurpose chemistry products. Developed in phases, it is expected to be operational by FY2028-29, official sources said.

The project is projected to generate 1,750 direct and 250 indirect jobs, strengthening the Visakhapatnam industrial region.

Founded in 1968 as Jet Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Blue Jet Healthcare has grown into an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), supplying advanced pharmaceutical intermediates and APIs to markets in India, Europe, and the US.

The company is a leading player in contrast media intermediates and an early pioneer of saccharin production in India.

Over decades, it has built deep expertise in process chemistry, manufacturing scale-up and global regulatory-compliant production, positioning itself as a strategic supplier to multinational pharmaceutical companies.

The new plant will feature zero liquid discharge (ZLD) technology and an advanced effluent treatment plant, designed to cut energy use by 70 per cent and recover 90-95 per cent of wastewater, aligning with global ESG and compliance standards.

Led by Executive Chairman Akshay Bansarilal Arora and Managing Director Shiven Akshay Arora, the expansion reinforces Blue Jet's strategy to scale its global CDMO footprint and positions Andhra Pradesh's Rambilli Industrial Park as a hub for high-value chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing along India's eastern coast.

The groundbreaking marks a long-term investment in India's specialty chemistry and pharmaceutical value chain, supporting the country's push from generics to complex intermediates and global supply-chain diversification.

The investment is expected to deepen India’s domestic manufacturing base in high-value specialty intermediates at a time when global pharmaceutical companies are increasingly diversifying supply chains beyond single geographies.

LEADERSHIP -------------- The company is led by Executive Chairman Akshay Bansarilal Arora, who has been associated with the business for over four decades and has served on the Board since 1983.

With academic training in chemistry and extensive experience in specialty chemicals and pharma, he has been instrumental in transforming Blue Jet into a global supplier of contrast media intermediates and niche pharmaceutical products.

Managing Director Shiven Akshay Arora, who joined the Board in 2015, oversees expansion initiatives and global strategy, with a focus on modernization, innovation and greenfield developments.

ANDHRA PHARMA CLUSTER ------------------------------ For Andhra Pradesh, the groundbreaking signals further momentum in its cluster-based industrial push, particularly in pharmaceuticals and bulk drugs. The Rambilli Industrial Park is being positioned as a hub for high-value chemical and pharma manufacturing along the eastern coast.

For Blue Jet Healthcare, the project represents a decisive step in scaling its global CDMO footprint -- reinforcing India's ambition to move up the pharmaceutical value chain from generics to complex intermediates and specialty chemistry.

The coconut will be broken tomorrow, but strategically, this is a long-term bet -- on India's chemistry, on global supply-chain realignment, and on specialty pharma scale from the eastern seaboard.